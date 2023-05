WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Dutch medical device maker Philips PHG.AS will pay more than $62 million to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over its conduct related to sales of medical equipment to China, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.