Philips To Deliver Approx. 10% Adj. EPS Growth Annually - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) said the company plans to accelerate sales growth and improve the adjusted EBITA margin to high-teens by 2025. The company targets to deliver approximately 10% adjusted earnings per share growth annually.

Abhijit Bhattacharya, CFO of Royal Philips, said: "Our productivity initiatives will deliver additional cumulative net savings of 2 billion euros by 2025. A strong cash conversion of over 90%, combined with the efficiency of our balance sheet, will drive the planned free cash flow generation of above 2 billion euros by 2025."

