BioTech
PHG

Philips to cut 4,000 jobs after medical equipment recall

Contributors
Bart Meijer Reuters
Charlotte Van Campenhout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Dutch medical equipment maker Philips said on Monday it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organisation after a massive recall slashed around 70% off its market value in the past year.

Adds more CEO quote, more detail and background

AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment maker Philips PHG.AS said on Monday it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organisation after a massive recall slashed around 70% off its market value in the past year.

The move was the first announcement by newly appointed CEO Roy Jakobs, who took over the reins earlier this month as the company continued to grapple with the fallout of its costly recall of respiratory machines and with ongoing supply chain problems that led to a profit warning last month.

"My immediate priority is to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers," Jakobs said in a statement.

"This includes the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce our workforce by around 4,000 roles globally, which we do not take lightly."

The cuts represents just over 5% of the company's workforce based on last year's total of 78,000.

The company said it expected the reorganisation to cost around 300 million euros ($295.41 million) in the coming quarters.

($1 = 1.0155 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Kim Coghill and Josephine Mason)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular