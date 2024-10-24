News & Insights

Markets
PHG

Philips Teams Up With Medtronic For Stroke Diagnosis

October 24, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), Thursday announced a strategic advocacy partnership with Medtronic Neurovascular to raise awareness about timely stroke diagnosis and treatment.

The companies will be advocating for a global network of stroke care centers that can deliver comprehensive care, from early diagnosis to rehabilitation, focusing on improving access to treatment, and leveraging technology and innovation.

Currently, Philips's stock is trading at $32.10, up 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.