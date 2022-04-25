Philips Slips To Loss In Q1; Comparable Sales Down, Orders Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Monday that its first-quarter net loss was 151 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to prior year's profit of 40 million euros or 0.04 euro per share.

Income from continuing operations amounted to a loss of 152 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared to a loss of 34 million or 0.04 euro last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was 0.15 euro, compared to 0.28 euro a year ago.

Philips delivers sales of 3.92 billion euros, up 2 percent from 3.83 billion euros in the prior year, with good demand. Comparable sales declined 4 percent on the back of 9% comparable sales growth last year.

Comparable order intake increased 5%, driven by the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses and Hospital Patient Monitoring.

