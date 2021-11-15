Philips sleep disorder faces a mounting bill

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sleeping soundly is a luxury that investors in Koninklijke Philips may not have for some time. Shares in the Dutch electronics group fell 11% on Monday morning after Chief Executive Frans van Houten said https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2021/20211113-philips-provides-update-on-earlier-announced-voluntary-cpap-bipap-and-mechanical-ventilator-recall-notification.html the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had asked it to run new tests on foam used in 4 million recalled breathing-aid devices. The regulator also said the company’s new design may be inadequate.

The ventilators are designed to help troubled sleepers. But the polyester-based polyurethane foam which keeps them quiet can result in the user breathing in toxic and potentially cancer-causing chemicals. Philips has already set aside 500 million euros to pay for fixing the recalled devices. It is also losing around 700 million euros in annual sales from halting new production. If the company fails to satisfy the FDA, it could be forced to spend more and stall production for longer. The 4 billion euro drop in the company’s market value suggests investors are also worried about litigation. Philips’ nightmare may be only beginning. (By Aimee Donnellan)

