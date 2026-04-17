Philips Secures FDA 510 (k) Clearance For AI-Powered Verida Spectral CT

(RTTNews) - Royal Phillips (PHG) has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its new Spectral CT Verida system, regarded by the company as the world's first AI-powered, detector-based spectral CT scanner for clinical use.

The system combines always-on spectral imaging with an AI-driven reconstruction engine designed to improve image clarity, reduce noise, and support faster diagnostic decisions across radiology, cardiology, and oncology applications.

Philips says Verida integrates its third-generation Nano-panel Precise dual-layer detector with an AI-based deep learning reconstruction tool called Spectral Precise Image. The technology is intended to help clinicians visualize tissues more clearly by capturing both high-and low-energy X-ray data in a single scan, eliminating the need for repeat imaging or pre-scan selection.

Always-On Spectral Imaging for Broader Clinical Use

The Verida platform is built to deliver spectral data automatically during every exam, without workflow changes. According to Philips, the system can reconstruct up to 145 images per second, allowing full exams to appear in under 30 seconds- twice as fast as previous generations. This throughput supports up to 270 exams per day in high-volume departments.

By providing conventional and spectral results simultaneously, clinicians can access enhanced tissue characterization and material differentiation, which may support more confident decision-making across a range of diagnostic pathways. The system is cleared for head, whole-body, cardiac, and vascular CT imaging, and can also be used in oncology for treatment planning. It is additionally indicated for low-dose CT lung cancer screening when performed under established protocols.

Desigend to Support Efficiency and Clinical Precision

Phillips highlights that Verida's updated computing infrastructure and streamlined spectral-results pipeline are intended to improve workflow efficiency. Clinicians can also adjust image de-nosing levels based on preference, allowing customization without compromising spectral output.

Dan Xu, Business Leader of CT at Philips, said the clearance brings "the next evolution of spectral CT to more markets," emphasizing the combination of always-on spectral imaging and AI-powered reconstruction to support "faster, more informed decisions."

PHG has traded between $21.95 and $33.44 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $28.63, down 1.58%. During overnight trading the stock is at $28.81, up 0.63%.

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