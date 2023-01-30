Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday said it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked 70% off of its market value.

The new reorganisation comes on top of a plan announced in October to reduce its workforce by 5%, or 4,000 jobs, as it grapples with fallout from the recall of millions of ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea over worries that foam used in the machines could become toxic.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.