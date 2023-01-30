BioTech
PHG

Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

January 30, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday said it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked 70% off of its market value.

The new reorganisation comes on top of a plan announced in October to reduce its workforce by 5%, or 4,000 jobs, as it grapples with fallout from the recall of millions of ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea over worries that foam used in the machines could become toxic.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.