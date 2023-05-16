News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

Philips says tests on 95% of recalled devices show limited risks

May 16, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

Adds more detail

AMSTERDAM, May 16 (Reuters) - Dutch medical devices maker Philips PHG.AS said on Tuesday that independent tests had shown 95% of its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown limited health risks.

The company expects to have test results for the remaining machines involved in the recall later in the year.

Amsterdam-based Philips has been grappling with the fallout of the global recall of millions of respirators used to treat sleep apnoea since it was announced in June 2021 over worries that foam used in the machines could become toxic.

It said exposure to particulate matter emissions and volatile organic compounds from degraded foam in DreamStation devices was "unlikely to result in an appreciable harm to health in patients".

Philips had already said last year that tests indicated foam degradation was very rare and was linked to the use of unauthorised ozone-based cleaning products.

It now added that foam degradation as a result of such cleaning was also unlikely to result in an appreciable harm.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.