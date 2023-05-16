Philips says tests on 95% of recalled devices show limited risks

AMSTERDAM, May 16 (Reuters) - Dutch medical devices maker Philips PHG.AS said on Tuesday independent tests had shown that 95% of its respiratory devices involved in a major global recall had shown limited health risks.

The company expects to have test results for the remaining machines involved in the recall later in the year.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

