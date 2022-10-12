BioTech
Philips says Q3 core profit to drop 60% as supply chain problems persist

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60% as supply chain problems would continue to hit sales throughout the year.

The company also said it expected to take a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the goodwill of its sleep and respiratory care business, which has been plagued by the fallout of a massive recall of machines used to treat sleep apnea.

($1 = 1.0298 euros)

