Philips Says On Track To Become Carbon-neutral In Own Operations In 2020

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) said Tuesday it is another step closer to becoming carbon-neutral in its own operations in 2020, with its U.S. and Dutch facilities now 100 percent-powered by renewable electricity.

The company noted that its action on CO2 emissions reduction contributed to a fall in its operational carbon footprint of 10 percent compared to 2018, even as the company recorded 4.5 percent growth in comparable sales.

In addition, Philips noted that its reduced use of airfreight was another contributing factor. Philips' 2019 sustainability update is an integral part of the company's 2019 annual report.

Philips said it is committed to becoming carbon neutral in its own operations and to sourcing all its electricity from 100 percent renewable sources by the end of 2020. All the company's U.S. operations are already powered by renewable electricity from the Los Mirasoles wind farm.

In addition, Philips' businesses continued to develop their Green Products and Solutions portfolio. In the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Green Products and Solutions helped improve patient outcomes, provide better value, and help secure access to high-quality care, while reducing environmental impact.

Phlips also published its latest Human Rights Report on Tuesday, underlining the company's commitment to respect human rights and drive positive human rights impacts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.