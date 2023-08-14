Philips says Exor takes 15% stake

Adds more details on purchase in second paragraph

AMSTERDAM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Philips PHG.AS, the healthcare technology company, said on Monday that Dutch investment firm Exor NV <EXOR.AS> has taken a 15% stake in the company.

The companies said in a statement that Exor, which intends to be a long-term shareholder, had purchased its stake on the open market, though the firms have a relationship agreement in place.

