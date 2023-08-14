News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

Philips says Exor takes 15% stake

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 14, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

Adds more details on purchase in second paragraph

AMSTERDAM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Philips PHG.AS, the healthcare technology company, said on Monday that Dutch investment firm Exor NV <EXOR.AS> has taken a 15% stake in the company.

The companies said in a statement that Exor, which intends to be a long-term shareholder, had purchased its stake on the open market, though the firms have a relationship agreement in place.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.