Philips says CEO Van Houten to leave in October

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Tuesday unexpectedly announced that Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten would be replaced with company insider Roy Jakobs on October 15.

Philips over the past year has been grappling with the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

