Philips Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Next-Generation Reusable SpO2 Clip Sensor

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its next-generation reusable Philips SpO2 clip sensor, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering trusted oxygen saturation measurements for diverse patient populations.

Clinical Context

The enhanced sensor incorporates internal optical refinements to improve signal quality and measurement consistency, supporting reliable SpO2 readings across varied clinical conditions. In desaturation studies, the sensor achieved an Accuracy Root Mean Square (ARMS) value of 1.6%, nearly twice as accurate as the 3% level recommended by ISO and recognized by the FDA.

Performance was consistent across a broad range of skin tones, with accuracy varying by less than 0.5% between the light and dark skin pigmentation groups within an SaO2 range of 85-100%. Philips emphasized that these results reflect its rigorous validation practices, aligning with evolving FDA recommendations and international standards such as ISO and IEC.

Company Statement

"Providing clinicians with reliable data to deliver better care to more people is at the heart of everything we do," said Sachin Chaudhari, Category Leader, Clinical Measurements and Specialty Monitoring at Philips. He added that the clearance underscores Philips' ongoing investment in advancing sensor technology and validation practices.

Broader Impact

Pulse oximetry is one of the most widely used monitoring technologies in healthcare, offering critical information about a patient's oxygenation status. Philips noted that signal quality can be influenced by physiological and technical factors, and its comprehensive validation program is designed to ensure consistent performance in real-world care environments.

The FDA-cleared reusable clip sensor will become available in select markets globally later this year.

PHG has traded between $24.68 and $33.44 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $26.43, down 1.20%.

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