Philips recalls some respiratory machines over plastic component contamination

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday Dutch medical device maker Philips PHG.AS is recalling some respiratory machines due to contamination of a plastic component with a non-compatible material.

If that plastic is in the device motor of the bi-level positive airway pressure, commonly called BiPAP, machines, it may release certain chemicals of concern called volatile organic compounds, the FDA said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.