Philips recalls some respiratory machines over plastic component contamination

Leroy Leo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday Dutch medical device maker Philips is recalling some respiratory machines due to contamination of a plastic component with a non-compatible material.

If that plastic is in the device motor of the bi-level positive airway pressure, commonly called BiPAP, machines, it may release certain chemicals of concern called volatile organic compounds, the FDA said.

