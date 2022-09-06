BioTech
PHG

Philips recalls some masks used with respiratory devices over safety concerns

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that medical device maker Philips has recalled certain masks used with some of its respiratory machines due to potential risk of serious injury.

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that medical device maker Philips PHG.AS has recalled certain masks used with some of its respiratory machines due to potential risk of serious injury.

The masks have magnetic headgear clips or straps which can interfere with certain implanted metallic medical devices and metallic objects in the body causing potential injuries or death, the company said.

More than 17 million masks containing magnetic clips have been distributed by unit Philips Respironics, the company said.

The unit has received 14 reports of injuries following use of the masks as of Aug. 30, including pacemaker interference and pacemaker failure leading to replacement, according to the FDA.

The health regulator said it was monitoring the situation and working with Philips in relation to the recalled devices. (https://bit.ly/3RDTyNo)

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

Unlocking the Potential of Gene Editing

Aug 24, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular