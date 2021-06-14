BioTech
Philips recalls some "CPAP", ventilator machines on U.S. market due to foam part

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Philips, the Dutch medical equipment company, on Monday said it would recall ventilators and "CPAP" breathing devices from the U.S. market due to a foam part that might degrade and be inhaled.

The company said that though the matter would cause "revenue headwinds" in its sleep & respiratory care division, that would be compensated by strength in other businesses and it left its full year financial guidance unchanged.

