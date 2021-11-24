Philips questions number of complaints in FDA ventilator report

Adds more detail

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment maker Philips PHG.AS on Wednesday said U.S. regulator FDA might have overestimated the number of safety issues raised by customers related to its recall of ventilators in which a potentially hazardous foam was used.

"The complaints that were referenced by the FDA are the result of a very broad search. Therefore the complaints did not necessarily relate specifically to the issue that led to the recall", Philips CEO Frans van Houten told reporters.

Philips in September estimated it will replace up to four million ventilators and respiratory devices because of a polyurethane foam part that might degrade and become toxic.

The company has said it acted upon a total of around 1,250 complaints that it thought were related to the particulates.

But earlier this month, the FDA said Philips' health hazard evaluation was inadequate as it had found tens of thousands complaints more in the database where the company logs client interactions.

"Not all entries in the database actually are a safety issue or a defect", Van Houten said.

"Together with the FDA we have to go through the details and demonstrate what is related to the particulates and what were innocent queries."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

