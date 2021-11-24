Philips questions number of complaints in FDA ventilator report

BioTech
Dutch medical equipment maker Philips on Wednesday said U.S. regulator FDA might have overestimated the number of safety issues raised by customers related to its recall of ventilators in which a potentially hazardous foam was used.

"The complaints that were referenced by the FDA are the result of a very broad search. Therefore the complaints did not necessarily relate specifically to the issue that led to the recall", Philips CEO Frans van Houten told reporters.

