Philips Q4 Sales, EBIT Rise; Ups Annual Comparable Sales Growth Outlook

October 23, 2023 — 01:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Health-technology company Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHGFF.PK) on Monday said its sales in the third quarter increased 11% on a comparable basis to 4.5 billion euros, driven by growth in all segments.

Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or EBITA increased to 457 million euros from 209 million euros in the same quarter a year ago.

Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year comparable sales growth outlook to 6%-7% from the previous guidance of low-single-digit growth.

