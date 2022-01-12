BioTech
PHG

Philips Q4 earnings hit by shortages and ventilator recall

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said its core profit had dropped over 40% in the fourth quarter to around 650 million euros ($739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Wednesday said its core profit had dropped over 40% in the fourth quarter to around 650 million euros ($739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.

The company said it had taken a new provision of 225 million euros for the recall operation, as more devices needed to be repaired than previously expected.

($1 = 0.8793 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular