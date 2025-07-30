Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall

Koninklijke Philips PHG reported earnings of €0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2025, which decreased from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of €0.47 per share.



The company’s sales decreased 2.8% on a year-over-year basis to €4.3 billion. Comparable sales increased 1% year over year. The 6% growth in Personal Health was offset by a 1% decline in both Connected Care and Diagnosis & Treatment, due to a high comparison base in prior years, driven by supply chain improvements.



Further, Philips’ comparable order intake increased 6% year over year in the reported quarter.



Sales increased 1% year over year on a comparable basis in growth geographies. Growth geographies showed low single-digit growth, despite a decline in China, with contributions from all segments. Comparable sales in Mature geographies were flat in the reported quarter.

Philips’ stock lost 1.05% in pre-market trading. The dip can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainties and the impact of currently announced tariffs.

PHG’s Segmental Update

Diagnosis & Treatment revenues declined 4.1% from the year-ago quarter to €2.08 billion. Comparable sales decreased 1%, with growth in Image Guided Therapy offset by a low-single-digit decline in Precision Diagnosis, on the back of a high comparison base in prior years driven by supply chain improvements.



Connected Care revenues decreased 4.5% year over year to €1.27 billion. Comparable sales decreased 1%, mainly due to a low-single-digit decline in Monitoring.



Personal Health revenues grew 3.4% year over year to €862 million. Comparable sales increased 6%, driven by strong growth in all geographies, except China.



Other segment sales amounted to €120 million, down 0.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PHG’s Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.4% in the reported quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 3.6%, which expanded 10 bps on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, selling expenses decreased 30 bps year over year to 25%. Research & development expenses decreased 20 bps to 9.3%.



Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other items amounted to a loss of €86 million against a gain of €381 million a year ago.

Philips achieved €197 million in savings this quarter through disciplined cost management and robust productivity initiatives. The company also remains on track to deliver its three-year €2.5 billion productivity program, including €800 million in savings in 2025.



Phillips’ adjusted EBITA — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — increased 9.1% year over year to €540 million. EBITA margin contracted 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.4% in the reported quarter.



Diagnosis & Treatment’s adjusted EBITA margin expanded 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.5%.



Connected Care’s adjusted EBITA margin was 10.4% in the reported quarter, which expanded 160 bps year over year.



Personal Health’s adjusted EBITA margin contracted 170 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.2%.

PHG’s Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €1.82 billion compared with €1.19 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Total debt was €8.425 billion compared with €7.568 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Operating cash flow was €387 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s €89 million.



In the quarter under review, free cash flow was €230 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s cash outflow of €64 million.

PHG Initiates 2025 Guidance

Philips expects to deliver 1-3% of comparable sales growth.



Further, the adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be between 11.3% and 11.8%



Free cash flow is expected to be between €0.2 billion and €0.4 billion in 2025, including the payout in the first quarter of 2025 of €1,025 million for Philips Respironics recall-related medical monitoring and personal injury settlements in the United States.

