Philips Q2 Adj. Profit Rises, Comps. Up 9%; Raises 2023 Outlook

July 24, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Philips reported second quarter income from continuing operations of 74 million euros compared to a loss of 24 million euros, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.08 euros compared to a loss of 0.03 euros. Adjusted EBITA increased to 453 million euros from 216 million euros, mainly driven by increased sales, royalty income and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.28 euros compared to 0.14 euros.

Second quarter Group sales was 4.5 billion euros, with 9% comparable sales growth. The Diagnosis & Treatment segment recorded double-digit growth, the Connected Care segment mid-single-digit growth, and the Personal Health segment lowsingle-digit growth. Order book grew 3%, from last year. Comparable order intake declined 8% or down 4% excluding Russia.

For 2023, the company now expects to deliver mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and an adjusted EBITA margin at the upper end of the high-single-digit range, while uncertainties remain.

The company noted that, to date, it has reduced the workforce by approximately 6,600 roles out of the planned reduction of 7,000 roles by 2023 and 10,000 roles in total by 2025.

