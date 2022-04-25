BioTech
Philips Q1 core profit plunges as supply chain problems continue

Bart Meijer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday said first-quarter core profit dropped about a third from a year prior to 243 million euros ($261.8 million), hit by an ongoing global shortage of parts and a massive recall of ventilators.

Analysts polled by the company had expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to fall to 236 million euros on average in January-March, from 362 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9281 euros)

