Philips Q1 core profit jumps 74% on strong demand amid pandemic

Corrects average expectation for adjusted EBITA to 326 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday beat analysts' expectations with a 74% jump in first-quarter core earnings to 362 million euros ($438.27 million), as demand for hospital equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients remained strong.

Analysts polled by the company on average had expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to rise to 326 million euros in the January-March period, following a 208 million euros result a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

