Philips Q1 core earnings drop 33% as coronavirus outbreak hits

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday reported a 33% decline from a year earlier in first-quarter core earnings, as the global coronavirus outbreak hit demand for its toothbrushes, shavers and other personal health products.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) dropped to 244 million euros ($265 million), while comparable sales declined 2% from the previous year to 4.15 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Tom Hogue)

