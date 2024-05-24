Philips Prices EUR 700M Notes to Refinance Debt

Koninklijke Philips (PHG) has released an update.

Royal Philips has announced the successful pricing of a EUR 700 million notes offering at a rate of 3.75%, which was more than twice oversubscribed. The proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing debts due in 2024 and 2025, ensuring a debt-neutral impact. The notes, due in 2032, will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, reflecting Philips’ commitment to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating.

