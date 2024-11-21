Philips price target raised to EUR 32 from EUR 30.50 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel raised the firm’s price target on Philips (PHG) to EUR 32 from EUR 30.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PHG:
- Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Spectral CT 7500 RT
- Philips enrolls first patient in U.S. THOR IDE clinical trial
- Philips removed from European Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
- Philips price target lowered to EUR 25 from EUR 27 at Deutsche Bank
- Philips price target lowered to EUR 24.20 from EUR 25 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.