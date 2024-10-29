Philips price target lowered to EUR 30.50 from EUR 32.50 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel lowered the firm’s price target on Philips (PHG) to EUR 30.50 from EUR 32.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
