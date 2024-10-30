Philips price target lowered to EUR 25 from EUR 27 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Philips (PHG) to EUR 25 from EUR 27 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
