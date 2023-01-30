Markets
PHG

Philips Plans 6,000 Job Cuts; Sees Growth In FY25, Beyond

January 30, 2023 — 04:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Koninklijke Philips NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Monday its plans to reduce its workforce by an additional 6,000 roles globally by 2025. Of this, 3,000 will be implemented in 2023 in line with the relevant local regulations and processes.

This is in addition to the already announced 4,000 job cuts, which is being implemented as planned.

Going ahead, Philips expects mid-single-digit comparable sales growth with a low-teens adjusted EBITA margin by 2025, and mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and mid-to-high-teens Adjusted EBITA margin beyond 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.