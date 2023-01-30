Philips Plans 6,000 Job Cuts; Sees Growth In FY25, Beyond

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Koninklijke Philips NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Monday its plans to reduce its workforce by an additional 6,000 roles globally by 2025. Of this, 3,000 will be implemented in 2023 in line with the relevant local regulations and processes.

This is in addition to the already announced 4,000 job cuts, which is being implemented as planned.

Going ahead, Philips expects mid-single-digit comparable sales growth with a low-teens adjusted EBITA margin by 2025, and mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and mid-to-high-teens Adjusted EBITA margin beyond 2025.

