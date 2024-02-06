Philips (PHG) Receives FDA Class 1 Recall for BrightView SPECT

Koninklijke Philips PHG recently announced that it received an FDA Class 1 recall for BrightView SPECT imaging systems.

In December 2023, Philips informed consumers of a possible problem with BrightView systems, which include BrightView, BrightView X, and BrightView XCT. The detector may descend in certain situations because of a possible component failure (lead screw), because of which there is a chance that the patients might be contacted.

For the past six months, PHG’s shares have gained 0.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 1.2%. The S&P 500 increased 9.6% in the same time frame.



The FDA stated that a component failure could cause the detector to fall unexpectedly while describing the problem. The agency states that if a detector is placed below the system gantry's center, the patient may sustain abrasions, contusions, lacerations, fractures, or other injuries, and the system's regular operation may be disrupted. Even if the detector is positioned above the gantry's center, regular system operation may still be interrupted.

Per Philips, the safety notification was issued in response to a single complaint regarding the same concern that was received in 2023. It was a byproduct of the post-market surveillance that Philips conducted. There were no reports of patient injury to the company.

In 2014, Philips discontinued manufacturing and distribution of the BrightView product line following reports of such incidents involving falling components. The business calculates that the safety notification may have an impact on about 1,000 still-in-use systems.

Customers were advised by Philips not to place a patient's lower limbs immediately beneath the detector below the gantry bore's center. If necessary, the business may arrange for a field service engineer to come to the location and fix the system.

The recall is likely to lead to a loss of sales in upcoming quarters. Moreover, such a recall tarnishes the company’s image.

In December 2023, Philips announced three new ultra-lightweight magnetic resonance Smart Fit coils, namely Smart Fit TorsoCardiac 1.5T, Smart Fit 1.5T shoulder and Smart Fit Knee 3.0T at RSNA 2023.

All three coils enhance flexibility, reduce patient setup time, and improve image quality resolution with SmartSpeed AI solution.

