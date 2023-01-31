Philips' (PHG) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Supply Chain Issues Ease

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of €0.41 per share, down 28.1% year over year.



Sales increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis to €5.42 billion. Comparable sales (including adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) increased 3% year over year, primarily due to improved component supplies.



Comparable sales in the Personal Health businesses witnessed mid-single-digit decreases on a year-over-year basis. Both the Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses witnessed a mid-single-digit decline.



Philips’ comparable order intake decreased 8% year over year in the reported quarter. Diagnosis & Treatment businesses witnessed a high-single-digit decline, while the Connected Care business witnessed a double-digit decline.



Sales decreased 4% on a comparable basis in growth geographies. Sales in mature geographies were up 6% year over year on a comparable basis.



Philips shares were down more than 6.06% following the fourth-quarter 2022 results. Markedly, Philips shares have declined 45.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Medical sector’s decline of 12%.

Segmental Update

Diagnosis & Treatment revenues increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to €2.81 billion. Comparable sales increased 5% year over year, driven by high single-digit growth in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy, due to improved component supplies. Diagnostic Imaging recorded low-single-digit growth.



Connected Care business revenues increased 14% year over year to €1.37 billion. Comparable sales increased 5%, primarily due to strong double-digit growth in Hospital Patient Monitoring.



Personal Health’s comparable sales declined 4%, with low-single-digit growth in Oral Healthcare, which was offset by a double-digit decline in Personal Care.



Other segment sales amounted to €190 million, up €4 million on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 220 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 38.8% in the reported quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.5%. Moreover, selling expenses decreased 20 bps to 23.8%. Research & development expenses decreased 30 bps to 9.6%.



Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges amounted to €60 million compared with €14 million in the year-ago quarter.



Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (“EBITA”) — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — increased 0.6% year over year to €651 million.



Diagnosis & Treatment’s EBITA margins contracted 160 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.3%. Connected Care’s adjusted EBITA margins expanded 50 bps to 12.6%.



Personal Health’s adjusted EBITA margins contracted 410 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €1.17 billion and total debt was €8.20 billion. This compares with cash and cash equivalents of €776 million and total debt of €8.31 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



Operating cash outflow was €173 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating cash flow of €1.63 billion.

Guidance

Philips expects to deliver low-single-digit comparable sales growth and high-single-digit adjusted EBITA margin in 2023.

