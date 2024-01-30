Philips (PHG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%.



Revenues of $5.45 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.4%.



In domestic currency, sales decreased 7% on a year-over-year basis to €5.06 billion.



Comparable sales (including adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) declined 1% year over year. The decline was attributed to provisions charged to sales of €174 million, mainly in connection with the Respironics consent decree, excluding which comparable sales increased 3% year over year.



This growth was primarily attributed to the robust performance of the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health segments.



Comparable sales in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses recorded mid-single-digit and high-single-digit growth year over year, respectively.



However, comparable sales in the Connected Care business witnessed a low double-digit decline on a year-over-year basis.



Further, Philips’ comparable order intake declined 3% year over year in the reported quarter, primarily due to tough comparison.



Sales improved 7% on a comparable basis in growth geographies. Sales in mature geographies were down 4% year over year on a comparable basis.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote

Segmental Update

Diagnosis & Treatment revenues declined 2% from the year-ago quarter to €2.5 billion. Comparable sales jumped 5% year over year, driven by high-single-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy.



Connected Care revenues decreased 17% year over year to €1.35 billion. Comparable sales fell 11%. Excluding provisions charged to sales related to Respironics consent decree, comparable sales remained flat with high single-digit growth in Enterprise Informatics.



Personal Health revenues rose 1% year over year to €1.07 billion. Comparable sales rose 7% year over year, owing to strength in Personal Care.



Other segment sales amounted to €143 million, down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

Gross margin contracted 550 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 35.5% in the reported quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 2.8%, which contracted 80 bps on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, selling expenses expanded 40 bps to 24.1%. Research & development expenses dipped 30 bps to 8.9%.



Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges came in at €547 million compared with €350 million a year ago.



Operating model productivity, procurement and other productivity programs delivered savings of €149 million, €64 million and €58 million, respectively. This resulted in total savings of €271 million.



Phillips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — rose 0.3% year over year to €653 million. EBITA margin expanded 90 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.9% in the reported quarter.



Diagnosis & Treatment’s adjusted EBITA margin contracted 180 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.4%, primarily due to an unfavorable mix and phasing of production and costs.



Connected Care’s adjusted EBITA margin was 13.3% in the reported quarter, which expanded 170 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Personal Health’s adjusted EBITA margin expanded 290 bps on a year-over-year basis to 19.9%.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €1.87 billion compared with €1.15 billion as of Sep 30, 2023. Total debt was €7.7 billion compared with €8.16 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.



Operating cash flow was €1.3 billion against the year-ago quarter’s operating cash flow of €540 million.



Free cash flow was €1.13 million against the year-ago quarter’s free cash flow of €303 million.

2024 Guidance

Philips expects to deliver 3-5% of comparable sales growth.



Further, adjusted EBITA margin is expected in the band of 11-11.5%.



Philips expects free cash flow to be between €800 million and €1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Philips carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical market sector are DaVita DVA, Amedisys AMED and Encompass Health EHC. While DaVita sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Amedisys and Encompass Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DaVita shares have gained 31.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for DVA is currently projected at 17.26%



Amedisys shares have lost 1.5% in the past year. AMED’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 9.58%.



Encompass Health shares have lost 14.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for EHC is currently projected at 13.51%

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.