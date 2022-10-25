Philips' (PHG) Q3 Earnings Down on Supply Chain Constraints

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of €0.25 per share, down 37.5% year over year.



Sales increased 3.7% on a year-over-year basis to €4.31 billion. Comparable sales (including adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) decreased 5% year over year, primarily due to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, COVID lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war.



Comparable sales in the Personal Health businesses witnessed mid-single-digit increases on a year-over-year basis. The Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses witnessed a double-digit and low-single-digit decline, respectively.



Philips’ comparable order intake decreased 6% year over year in the reported quarter. Diagnosis & Treatment businesses witnessed low-single-digit growth, while the Connected Care business witnessed a double-digit decline.



Sales decreased 4% on a comparable basis in growth geographies. Sales in mature geographies were down 6% year over year on a comparable basis.



Philips’ shares were down more than 1.01% following the third-quarter 2022 results. Markedly, Philips’ shares have declined 65% year to date compared with the Zacks Medical-Products industry’s decline of 47.1%.

Segmental Update

Diagnosis & Treatment revenues increased 6% from the year-ago quarter to €2.29 billion. Comparable sales declined 2% year over year.



Image-Guided Therapy witnessed low-single-digit growth in the reported quarter. However, Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging revenues declined due to specific electronic component shortages.



Connected Care business revenues declined 6% year over year to €982 million. Comparable sales decreased 13%, primarily due to the impact of operational and supply chain challenges.



Personal Health’s comparable sales were up 4%, with a high-single-digit decline in Oral Healthcare and Mother & Child Care and low-single-digit growth in Personal Care.



Other segment sales amounted to €135 million, down €24 million on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

Gross margin contracted 730 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 40.1% in the reported quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 4.1%. Moreover, selling expenses increased 170 bps to 26.8%. Research & development expenses also increased 380 bps to 14.3%.



Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges amounted to €303 million compared with €87 million in the year-ago quarter.



Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (“EBITA”) — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — declined 59.2% year over year to €209 million.



Diagnosis & Treatment’s EBITA margins contracted 360 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.4%.



Connected Care’s adjusted EBITA loss was €93 million against the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITA of €67 million.



Personal Health’s adjusted EBITA margins contracted 150 bps on a year-over-year basis to 14.1%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €776 million and total debt was €8.31 billion. This compares with cash and cash equivalents of €1.26 billion and total debt of €8 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.



Operating cash outflow was €180 million against operating cash flow of €256 million.

Guidance

Philips expects fourth-quarter 2022 comparable sales to decline mid-single-digit. Adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be in the high-single to double-digit range.

