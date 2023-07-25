Philips (PHG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenue Rise Y/Y

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.78%.



Revenues of $4.87 billion also beat the consensus mark by 13.04%.



In domestic currency, sales increased 7% on a year-over-year basis to €4.47 billion. Comparable sales (including adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) increased 9% year over year, primarily due to robust performance across the segments.



Comparable sales in the Diagnosis & Treatment business increased at a double-digit rate. Connected Care comparable sales grew mid-single-digit. Moreover, comparable sales in the Personal Health business witnessed low-single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis.



However, Philips’ comparable order intake declined 8% year over year in the reported quarter, primarily due to tough comparison. Both Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care businesses witnessed a high-single-digit decline.

Sales increased 15% on a comparable basis in growth geographies. Sales in mature geographies were up 8% year over year on a comparable basis.



Philips shares fell 6.68% to close at $21.51 on Jul 24 following the results. Markedly, Philips shares have surged 43.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Medical sector’s decline of 1.9%.

Segmental Update

Diagnosis & Treatment revenues increased 9% from the year-ago quarter to €2.11 billion. Comparable sales increased 12% year over year, driven by double-digit growth in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy, due to improved component supplies. Diagnostic Imaging recorded mid-single-digit growth.



Connected Care business revenues increased 4.2% year over year to €1.27 billion. Comparable sales increased 6%, primarily due to strong double-digit growth in Monitoring.



Personal Health’s revenues inched up 0.6% year over year to €836 million. Comparable sales increased 3% year over year, due to mid-single-digit growth in Personal Care.



Other segment sales amounted to €194 million, up €61 million on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 240 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 43.9% in the reported quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, were unchanged at 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, selling expenses decreased 180 bps to 24.9%. Research & development expenses declined 120 bps to 10.5%.



Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges amounted to €161 million compared with €125 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating model productivity savings amounted to €112 million, procurement savings amounted to €57 million, and other productivity programs delivered savings of €68 million, resulting in total savings of €237 million.



Philips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (“EBITA”) — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — jumped 109.7% year over year to €453 million. The EBITA margin expanded 500 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.1% in the reported quarter.



Diagnosis & Treatment’s EBITA margins expanded 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.6%, primarily due to higher sales.



Connected Care’s adjusted EBITA margins expanded 570 bps to 7.5%.



Personal Health’s adjusted EBITA margins expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 13.4%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €960 million and total debt was €8.22 billion. This compares with cash and cash equivalents of €1.13 billion and total debt of €8.18 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Operating cash flow was €135 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating cash outflow of €306 million.



Free cash flow was €5 million against the year-ago quarter’s free cash outflow of €488 million.

Guidance

Philips now expects to deliver mid-single-digit (up from low-single-digit) comparable sales growth and the upper end of the previously provided high-single-digit adjusted EBITA margin in 2023.



The Diagnosis & Treatment business is expected to witness high-single-digit growth while the Connected Care segment is expected to witness a mid-single-digit growth rate in 2023. Personal Health is expected to grow low single digits.



Philips still expects free cash flow between €700 million and €900 million for 2023.

