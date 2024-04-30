Philips (PHG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.6%.



Revenues of $4.49 billion missed the consensus mark by 3.4%.



In domestic currency, sales decreased 1% on a year-over-year basis to €4.14 billion.



Comparable sales (including adjustments for consolidation charges & currency effects) grew 2% year over year. The growth was attributed to strength in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health segments, partly offset by a decline in Connected Care.

Comparable sales in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses recorded low-single-digit growth year over year.



However, comparable sales in the Connected Care business witnessed a low single-digit decline on a year-over-year basis.



Further, Philips’ comparable order intake declined 3.8% year over year in the reported quarter, primarily due to weakening demand in China.



Sales improved 3% on a comparable basis in growth geographies. Sales in mature geographies were up 2% year over year on a comparable basis.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote

Segmental Update

Diagnosis & Treatment revenues rose 1% from the year-ago quarter to €2.03 billion. Comparable sales jumped 3% year over year, driven by double-digit growth in Precision Diagnosis and Image-Guided Therapy.



Connected Care revenues decreased 5% year over year to €1.16 billion. Comparable sales fell 1%, due to a decline in Monitoring.



Personal Health revenues declined 1% year over year to €790 million. Comparable sales rose 3% year over year, owing to strength in Personal Care and Mother & Child Care.



Other segment sales amounted to €157 million, up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 43.9% in the reported quarter.



General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 3.3%, which contracted 50 bps on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, selling expenses expanded 60 bps to 26.5%. Research & development expenses dipped 260 bps to 10.1%.



Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges came in at €1.14 billion compared with €868 million a year ago.



Operating model productivity, procurement and other productivity programs delivered savings of €55 million, €40 million and €56 million, respectively. This resulted in total savings of €151 million.



Phillips’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) — the company’s preferred measure of operational performance — rose 8.1% year over year to €388 million. EBITA margin expanded 80 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9.4% in the reported quarter.



Diagnosis & Treatment’s adjusted EBITA margin contracted 380 bps on a year-over-year basis to 9.2%, primarily due to normalization of the product mix.



Connected Care’s adjusted EBITA margin was 6.4% in the reported quarter, which expanded 470 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Personal Health’s adjusted EBITA margin expanded 200 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.2%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Philips’ cash and cash equivalents were €1.4 billion compared with €1.87 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Total debt was €7.737 billion compared with €7.689 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Operating cash outflow was €171 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating cash flow of €202 million.



Free cash outflow was €336 million against the year-ago quarter’s free cash flow of €117 million.

2024 Guidance

Philips expects to deliver 3-5% of comparable sales growth.



Further, adjusted EBITA margin is expected in the band of 11-11.5%.



Philips expects free cash flow to be between €900 million and €1.1 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Philips carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical market sector are Align Technology ALGN, Anika Therapeutics ANIK, and AdaptHealth AHCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Align Technology have surged 11.2% in the year-to-date period. ALGN’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 6.87%.



Anika Therapeutics shares have gained 14.6% in the year-to-date period. ANIK’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10.00%.



AdaptHealth shares have gained 39% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AHCO is currently projected at 17.33%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.