Philips (PHG) Aids Personal Health Business With New Campaign

Philips PHG is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its Philips Avent product line on the back of an expanding customer base.



Recently, the company unveiled the #ShareTheCare brand positioning campaign for Philips Avent in North America, encouraging families, friends and communities to support mothers in prioritizing their well-being and self-care for babies.



The company strives to promote women's empowerment in parenting through the #ShareTheCare campaign to ensure that both parents can share the responsibilities of childcare, especially during their first few months. This can be facilitated using Avent's adaptive solutions like baby bottles, pacifiers and the Philips Pregnancy+ app.



Philips is expected to gain solid traction across new moms in the United States on the back of its latest campaign.



Moreover, a growing momentum across its Avent product line will likely bolster the Personal Health segment of the company.

In the fourth quarter, Personal Health revenues rose 1% year over year to €1.07 billion. The segment witnessed a comparable sales growth of 7% year over year in the reported quarter.

Strengthening Personal Health Segment

Apart from the latest brand positioning for Advent, Philips launched a 'Better than New' campaign in Germany to emphasize on circularity and sustainability, significantly increasing sales revenues of refurbished Lumea and shaving products.



Further, the company partnered with Babybell Maternal & Child Supplies as the exclusive distributor for Philips Avent OneFeeding in China, aiming to accelerate brand growth and expand market share.



Additionally, Philips expanded its production in India to include a wider range of Personal Health products, including mother and childcare products, beauty and grooming products, and local-made products like the Philips Beard Trimmer Series 1000 and Hair Straightening Brush.



The company’s launch of the Sonicare DiamondClean 7900 Series electric toothbrush in China to gain the top position in the high-end toothbrush category on Alibaba's Tmall remains noteworthy.

Growth Prospects

All the above-mentioned endeavors will likely aid the company in capitalizing on growth opportunities present in the global personal care market.



Per a Verified Market Research report, the global personal care market is expected to reach $1.94 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% between 2024 and 2030.



Moreover, strength in the Personal Health business will likely aid the overall financial performance of the company in the upcoming period.



Philips expects 2024 comparable sales growth in the band of 3-5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pegged at $20.38 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

