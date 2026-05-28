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Philips MRI Machines Feature Disney Characters To Help Children Stay Calm During Scans

May 28, 2026 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced their decision to incorporate beloved Disney animated characters and stories directly into Philips Ambient Experience for MRI at medical facilities in 87 countries worldwide to support children undergoing imaging procedures.

The move aims to help children shift attention away from the clinical setting, creating a more comforting and engaging experience during scans and helping them to complete their exams successfully.

"By bringing Disney stories into the MRI environment, we are helping create a setting where children can feel more at ease and remain still during scans," said Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Diagnosis and Treatment at Philips.

In the pre-market hours, PHG is trading at $26.15, down 1.73 percent, and DIS is trading at $103.79, down 0.36 percent, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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