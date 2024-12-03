Philips, Mayo Clinic enter research collaboration to advance cardiac MRI tech

Royal Philips (PHG) and Mayo Clinic announced a research collaboration aimed at advancing MRI for cardiac applications. Through this investigation, Philips and Mayo Clinic will look to harness the power of AI and the expertise of Mayo Clinic physicians to increase operational efficiency by shortening complex MRI exams and improving workflow for radiologists. The investigation intends to leverage Mayo Clinic’s proprietary AI technology in combination with Philips’ AI-driven technology. Combining these investigational technologies can potentially help reduce MRI scan times, and improve the efficiency needed to relieve the burden on healthcare professionals and mitigate today’s chronic shortage of trained staff. With the benefit of AI, even less experienced radiographers may be able to successfully perform complex cardiac MRI exams.The research will also evaluate the potential of lower-field-strength MRI solutions developed by Philips. These solutions are designed to enable MRI installations in a broader range of locations and provide safer scanning options for individuals with implants sensitive to high magnetic fields. Around 3.9% of the U.S. population are currently fitted with a metallic orthopedic or cardiac implant , many of whom are currently denied an MRI scan due to safety concerns. It also has been estimated that 50% to 75% of patients who are fitted with a cardiac implantable electronic device are expected to benefit from a lower-field-strength solution at some point in their patient journey.

