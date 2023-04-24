Philips makes $631 million provision for recall litigation costs

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday said it had set aside 575 million euros ($631 million) for possible litigation costs related to its global recall of respiratory machines.

It also reported a much better-than-expected 47% jump in first-quarter core profit, to 359 million euros.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) would fall to 206 million euros, from 243 million euros a year before.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

