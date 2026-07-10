BioTech

Philips Launches AI-Powered Alturion Ultrasound System To Streamline High-Volume Clinical Workflows

July 10, 2026 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), a health technology company, announced the launch of its Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical settings.

The system is available in the U.S. and Europe following U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and CE mark certification.

Alturion combines advanced imaging with AI-powered workflows and is designed to streamline ultrasound examinations and support consistency across users and clinical settings.

The system features a 24-inch monitor and a compact design intended to support movement from departments to bedside settings. Its workflows are designed to reduce manual adjustments and examination time.

Alturion also includes Elevate Plus, which provides AI-powered measurements for abdominal ultrasound. The AI-enabled capabilities are designed to streamline image acquisition, automate measurements, and support reproducibility.

The system is part of Philips' connected ultrasound ecosystem and shares a common user interface and interchangeable transducers with the company's EPIQ Elite and Affiniti systems.

Alturion is also compatible with Collaboration Live, a tele-ultrasound capability that enables real-time remote support, training, and consultation.

Jie Xue, Chief Business Leader at Philips said "Alturion was designed to help healthcare providers deliver high-quality care with greater efficiency and confidence."

PHG has traded between $23.87 and $33.44 over the last year.

PHG closed Thursday's trade down 1.16% to $27.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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