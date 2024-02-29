News & Insights

Markets
PHG

Philips Launches AI-enabled CT 5300 System

February 29, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced the launch of Philips CT 5300 system equipped with AI capabilities designed to be used for diagnosis, interventional procedures and screening. The new system introduces Nanopanel Precise, a brand-new detector built from the ground up specifically for AI-based reconstruction. The new CT 5300 system provides more accurate and reliable imaging results, the company said.

"We listened to radiologists about the issues they face every day and what they wanted out of a next-generation CT system. We then combined the latest imaging and AI technologies to meet their needs and created a system that delivers next-level diagnostic confidence," said Frans Venker, Business Leader of CT at Philips.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.