Philips, Gibraltar Health Authority Sign 16-year Partnership

(RTTNews) - Dutch electronics and health technology giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) Tuesday said it has signed a long-term strategic partnership with the Gibraltar Health Authority, aiming to transform patient imaging and cardiac care at St Bernard's Hospital.

Under the 16-year partnership, Gibraltar Health Authority will start building a brand-new interventional cardiac suite (cath lab) later this year to provide local coronary angiography and angioplasty services.

The construction and installation of this specialist equipment will take around 9-12 months and will be accompanied by a service agreement to ensure ongoing maintenance of the equipment.

Gibraltar expects its newly improved services will bring sustainable benefits for patients at St Bernard's Hospital.

The new interventional suite will bring St Bernard's Hospital's services up to full operating capacity. This will allow more patients to receive a range of cardiology treatments such as coronary angioplasty, catheterization to treat artery blockages and minimally invasive replacement of heart valves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.