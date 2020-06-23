Philips Gets FDA Premarket Approval For HeartStart FR3 & HeartStart FRx AEDs

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that the Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted premarket approval for the company's HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx automated external defibrillators or AEDs, and their supporting accessories, including batteries and pads.

The HeartStart FR3 is a professional grade AED with advanced features to help medical personnel and first-responders treat cardiac arrest.

The HeartStart FRx is a public-access AED that features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation guidance, for emergency use in workplaces, schools and other public spaces, as well as for medical professional use.

