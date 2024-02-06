Philips Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For Latest IntelliVue Patient Monitor Software

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), Tuesday announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its new IntelliVue patient monitor software, which could enhance and change the soundscape in healthcare facilities across the world.

The latest software offers soft alarm tones, adjustable alarm intervals, and a soothing yet impactful set of alarm tones, which could reduce the patient monitoring sound noise by up to 66 percent, the company stated.

The healthcare company along with SenSound, a sound design group, had worked together on this software to provide a healing environment for both patients and hospital staff.

Currently, Philips's stock is trading at $21, up 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

