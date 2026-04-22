Philips Gains FDA Clearance For Rembra CT Platform

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its Rembra platform, including Rembra CT, Rembra RT, and Areta RT system.

The newly cleared technologies are designed to expand access to faster, more precise CT imaging across frontline care and cancer treatment planning. As imaging volumes and clinical complexity continue to rise, the Rembra platform aims to help healthcare providers improve speed, efficiency, and confidence in clinical decisions.

Rembra CT features the largest-in-class 85 cm bore, enabling ultra-fast, high-throughput imaging in demanding environments such as emergency departments and critical care. The system supports up to 270 exams per day, combining advanced acquisition and reconstruction capabilities to deliver rapid, high-quality scans without compromising diagnostic accuracy.

Rembra RT and Areta RT extend these advantages into radiation therapy, offering high-fidelity imaging for treatment planning with a wide 85 cm extended field of view and next generation 4DCT capabilities. These features support more accurate tumor targeting while helping protect healthy tissue, streamlining workflows for more personalized cancer care.

Together, the Rembra platform delivers a unified CT ecosystem that spans urgent diagnosis to precision-guided therapy, strengthening Phillips' portfolio in diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology. The company emphasized that the FDA clearance reflects its ongoing commitment to integrating advanced imaging technologies with connected workflows to meet the evolving needs of healthcare systems.

PHG has traded between $21.95 and $33.44 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $28.41, down 0.23%.

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