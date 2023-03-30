US Markets
PHG

Philips expects to reach recall settlements this year, CEO tells FD

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

March 30, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 30 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS expects to reach settlements this year relating to its global recall of respiratory devices, CEO Roy Jakobs said in an interview with Dutch financial daily FD published on Thursday.

"I think we can at least reach a settlement on economic damages this year," Jakobs said without giving details on the expected costs.

Jakobs added he "hopes and expects" to also reach a settlement with the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration this year.

A settlement with patients who claim that the use of the recalled machines made them sick probably will take longer, he said.

Philips spokespeople could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company recalled in 2021 millions of breathing devices and ventilators used to treat sleep apnea because foam used to dampen noise from the devices might degrade and become toxic, carrying potential cancer risks.

Fears of large litigation bills have since wiped 70% off Philips' market value.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsBioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.