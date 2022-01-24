BioTech
PHG

Philips expects sales to recover from supply chain woes after the summer

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it expects sales to recover strongly in the second half of the year, while a steep decline due to global shortages of parts is likely to persist in the coming months.

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS said on Monday it expects sales to recover strongly in the second half of the year, while a steep decline due to global shortages of parts is likely to persist in the coming months.

Philips earlier this month warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular