Philips expects sales to recover from supply chain woes after the summer

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS said on Monday it expects sales to recover strongly in the second half of the year, while a steep decline due to global shortages of parts is likely to persist in the coming months.

Philips earlier this month warned supply chain woes would hit profits and a ventilator recall needed to be expanded.

